THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

Today is the 65th day of 2020 and the 76th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1770, British troops fired into a crowd of Americans, killing five, in what became known as the Boston Massacre.

In 1946, Winston Churchill used the phrase "iron curtain" during a speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, an event often regarded as marking the beginning of the Cold War.

In 1970, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty went into effect following ratification by 43 nations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Howard Pyle (1853-1911), author/illustrator; Rex Harrison (1908-1990), actor; James Tobin (1918-2002), economist; Daniel Kahneman (1934- ), economist; Dean Stockwell (1936- ), actor; Penn Jillette (1955- ), comedian/magician; Andy Gibb (1958-1988), singer; Joel Osteen (1963- ), televangelist; Michael Irvin (1966- ), football player; Lisa Robin Kelly (1970-2013), actress; Kevin Connolly (1974- ), actor; Eva Mendes (1974- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: John Adams, who would later be the second U.S. president, served as the attorney for the British soldiers who took part in the Boston Massacre and successfully defended them on murder charges.