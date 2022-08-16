 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

Today is the 228th day of 2022 and the 57th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln prohibited Union states from trading with states that had seceded.

In 1896, gold was discovered near the Klondike River in Canada's Yukon Territory, sparking a gold rush.

In 1977, Elvis Presley died at age 42.

In 2007, U.S. citizen Jose Padilla and two co-defendants were convicted of conspiracy in a "dirty bomb" terrorism case and sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, increased on appeal to 21.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: T.E. Lawrence (of Arabia) (1888-1935), soldier/archaeologist/writer; Hal Foster (1892-1982), author/illustrator; George Meany (1894-1980), union leader; Charles Bukowski (1920-1994), poet/writer; Ann Blyth (1928- ), actress; Eydie Gorme (1928-2013), singer/actress; James Cameron (1954- ), filmmaker; Angela Bassett (1958- ), actress; Madonna (1958- ), singer/actress; Steve Carell (1962- ), actor/comedian; Taika Waititi (1975- ), actor/filmmaker; Yu Darvish (1986- ), baseball player.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: An 18-year-old Elvis Presley paid a private recording studio $4 in 1953 to record "My Happiness" and "That's When Your Heartaches Begin" on a two-sided record as, according to legend, a belated birthday gift to his mother.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, the first issue of Sports Illustrated was published.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "My favorite kind of comedy comes from the awkwardness of living, the stuff that makes you cringe but borders on tragic -- that is more interesting to me. It resonates; it comes from emotional truth." -- Taika Waititi

TODAY'S NUMBER: 102,800 -- height (in feet) from which Joseph Kittinger jumped during a record-setting U.S. Air Force experiment on this day in 1960. Though his height and speed records were broken during the Red Bull Stratos project in 2012, Kittinger's 4 minutes, 36 seconds of free fall remain unsurpassed.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 11) and last quarter moon (Aug. 18).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US 67 projects making progress

US 67 projects making progress

Summer’s more than halfway over, and as thoughts turn to school year beginnings, drivers all over the Parkland have expressed curiosity as to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News