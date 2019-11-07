THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019
Today is the 311th day of 2019 and the 46th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Revolution occurred as Vladimir Lenin's forces overthrew Alexander Kerensky's provisional government.
In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a record fourth term as U.S. president.
In 2000, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unknown at the end of Election Day, as Al Gore and George W. Bush awaited results in New Mexico, Oregon and Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Curie (1867-1934), physicist/chemist; Leon Trotsky (1879-1940), Russian revolutionary; Albert Camus (1913-1960), author; Billy Graham (1918-2018), evangelist; Joan Sutherland (1926-2010), opera singer; Johnny Rivers (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joni Mitchell (1943- ), singer-songwriter; David Petraeus (1952- ), former CIA director; Keith Lockhart (1959- ), conductor; Morgan Spurlock (1970- ), filmmaker/activist; Yunjin Kim (1973- ), actress; Lorde (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1994, WXYC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, became the first radio station to offer a 24-hour simulcast on the Internet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, basketball legend Magic Johnson announced he had contracted HIV and would retire from the NBA.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Mistaken ideas always end in bloodshed, but in every case it is someone else's blood. That is why some of our thinkers feel free to say just about anything." -- Albert Camus, "Actuelles I"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 217 million -- worldwide monthly active users of the streaming radio service Spotify.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).
