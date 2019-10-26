SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2019
Today is the 299th day of 2019 and the 34th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the first Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
In 1881, the legendary shootout between lawmen and outlaw cowboys near the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, left three men dead.
In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the anti-terrorism USA Patriot Act into law.
In 2002, Russian special forces raided a theater in Moscow where Chechen separatists had held hundreds of patrons hostage for nearly three days. More than 130 hostages and all 40 militants were killed.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mahalia Jackson (1911-1972), singer; Bob Hoskins (1942-2014), actor; Pat Conroy (1945-2016), novelist; Pat Sajak (1946- ), TV personality; Hillary Clinton (1947- ), politician; Dylan McDermott (1961- ), actor; Cary Elwes (1962- ), actor; Natalie Merchant (1963- ), singer; Keith Urban (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Seth MacFarlane (1973- ), actor/writer/TV producer; Jon Heder (1977- ), actor; Sasha Cohen (1984- ), figure skater.
TODAY'S FACT: Florida is the flattest state in the United States. Its highest elevation is only 345 feet above sea level.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, the Florida Marlins became the youngest Major League Baseball franchise ever to win a World Series, earning the championship in its fifth year of existence. The 4-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks surpassed the Marlins' mark with a World Series win in 2001.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I could bear the memory, but I could not bear the music that made the memory such a killing thing." -- Pat Conroy, "Beach Music"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $50 -- advertised monthly pay for Pony Express riders and station keepers. The horseback delivery service, which relayed mail from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, officially ceased operations on this day in 1861.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 21) and new moon (Oct. 27).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2019
Today is the 300th day of 2019 and the 35th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded.
In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers appeared in a New York City newspaper.
In 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened to the public.
In 2005, after three weeks of criticism, Harriet Miers withdrew her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pensylvania.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), 26th U.S. president; Emily Post (1872-1960), author; Joe Medicine Crow (1913-2016), historian/author; Dylan Thomas (1914-1953), poet/playwright; Ruby Dee (1922-2014), actress; Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997), artist; Sylvia Plath (1932-1963), poet; John Cleese (1939- ), actor/writer; Dick Trickle (1941-2013) race car driver; Ivan Reitman (1946- ), director/producer; Fran Lebowitz (1950- ), columnist; Matt Drudge (1966- ), journalist; Scott Weiland (1967-2015), singer-songwriter; Lonzo Ball (1997- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Joe DiMaggio sent roses to ex-wife Marilyn Monroe's crypt in Los Angeles three times per week for the next 20 years after the actress died in 1962. The couple's divorce was finalized on this day in 1954.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, the Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in Game 4 of the World Series, completing the sweep and winning the championship for the first time since 1918.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Good manners reflect something from inside -- an innate sense of consideration for others and respect for self." -- Emily Post
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- number of subway systems worldwide that carry more passengers than the New York City subway (Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Moscow, Tokyo and Guangzhou).
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Oct. 27).
