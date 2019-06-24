MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019
Today is the 175th day of 2019 and the fourth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1901, the first major exhibition of Pablo Picasso's work opened in Paris.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Selective Service Act, requiring all men between the ages of 18 and 25 to register for military service.
In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roth v. United States that the First Amendment does not protect obscenity.
In 2011, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that legalized same-sex marriage.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Ross (1777-1856), Arctic explorer; Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887), clergyman/abolitionist; Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914), writer/satirist; Gerrit Rietveld (1888-1964), architect; Jack Dempsey (1895-1983), boxer; Mick Fleetwood (1947- ), musician; Peter Weller (1947- ), actor; Iain Glen (1961- ), actor; Mindy Kaling (1979- ), actress/producer; Minka Kelly (1980- ), actress; Lionel Messi (1987- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: Pablo Picasso was honored on his 90th birthday with an exhibition at the Louvre in Paris in 1971. It was the first time the Louvre had exhibited the work of a living artist.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, the South Africa Springboks defeated the New Zealand All Blacks in the finals of the Rugby World Cup as Nelson Mandela looked on. The event was dramatized in the 2009 film "Invictus."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Egotist, n. A person of low taste, more interested in himself than in me." -- Ambrose Bierce, "The Devil's Dictionary"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- age of British explorer John Ross when he joined the Royal Navy as an apprentice in 1786.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25)
