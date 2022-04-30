SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022

Today is the 120th day of 2022 and the 42nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

In 1803, representatives of the United States and France concluded negotiations for the purchase of the Louisiana Territory.

In 1812, Louisiana was admitted as the 18th U.S. state.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide as Soviet troops approached his bunker in Berlin, Germany.

In 1975, Saigon, capital of South Vietnam, fell to communist forces, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855), mathematician; Eve Arden (1908-1990), actress; Robert Shaw (1916-1999), conductor; Roger Easton (1921-2014), GPS co-inventor; Johnny Horton (1925-1960), musician; Cloris Leachman (1926-2021), actress; Gary Collins (1938-2012), actor/talk show host; Isiah Thomas (1961- ), basketball player; Johnny Galecki (1975- ), actor; Kirsten Dunst (1982- ), actress; Gal Gadot (1985- ), model/actress; Travis Scott (1991- ), rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: After George Washington died in 1799, his wife, Martha, burned all of the letters the two had exchanged to ensure they would remain private.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, an obsessed fan of tennis star Steffi Graf stabbed her 19-year-old rival, Monica Seles, at a tournament match in Hamburg, Germany.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is not knowledge, but the act of learning, not possession but the act of getting there, which grants the greatest enjoyment." -- Carl Friedrich Gauss

TODAY'S NUMBER: 827,192 -- square miles that the United States took possession of in the Louisiana Purchase, at a cost of less than 3 cents per acre.

TODAY'S MOON: New moon (April 30).

SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022

Today is the 121st day of 2022 and the 43rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1840, the Penny Black, the world's first adhesive postage stamp, was issued in Great Britain.

In 1866, racial violence broke out in Memphis, Tennessee; in a three-day span, 45 African Americans were killed.

In 1898, the U.S. Navy, led by Commodore George Dewey, defeated the Spanish Pacific fleet at Manila Bay in the first battle of the Spanish-American War.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced that U.S. forces had killed Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in a nighttime raid in Pakistan.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martha "Calamity Jane" Burke (1852-1903), frontierswoman; Jack Paar (1918-2004), comedian/TV host; Joseph Heller (1923-1999), author/playwright; Scott Carpenter (1925-2013), astronaut; John Woo (1946- ), filmmaker; Tim McGraw (1967- ), singer-songwriter/actor; Wes Anderson (1969- ), filmmaker; James Badge Dale (1978- ), actor; Wes Welker (1981- ), football player; Jamie Dornan (1982- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Japan formally annexed Korea in 1910 and held possession of the former "Hermit Kingdom" until after World War II.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, setting a new major-league record. Later that evening, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan threw his seventh career no-hitter, breaking his own record.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The enemy is anybody who's going to get you killed, no matter which side he is on." -- Joseph Heller, "Catch-22"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,250 -- architectural height (in feet) of the Empire State Building in New York City, dedicated on this day in 1931.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

