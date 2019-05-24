FRIDAY, MAY 24, 2019
Today is the 144th day of 2019 and the 66th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, Samuel Morse sent the first electrical telegraph message, "What hath God wrought," from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to an assistant in Baltimore.
In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened in New York City.
In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sunk the British battle cruiser HMS Hood, killing 1,415 crewmen and leaving just three survivors.
In 1994, the four men convicted of the 1993 bombing of New York's World Trade Center were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Victoria (1819-1901), British monarch; H.B. Reese (1879-1956), candy maker; Bob Dylan (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Patti LaBelle (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Priscilla Presley (1945- ), actress; Jim Broadbent (1949- ), actor; Kristen Scott Thomas (1960- ), actress; Michael Chabon (1963- ), author; John C. Reilly (1965- ), actor; Joey Logano (1990- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1864, a telegram containing the 16,543-word Nevada Constitution arrived in Washington, D.C. after being sent two days earlier from Carson City, Nevada. It is thought to be the longest telegram ever sent, at a cost of $4,303.27.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, a riot erupted at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, after a referee's call during a soccer match between Peru and Argentina. More than 300 fans were killed and more than 500 were injured.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's always been hard for me to tell the difference between denial and what used to be known as hope." -- Michael Chabon, "Wonder Boys"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14,680 -- the total weight, in tons, of the Brooklyn Bridge.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 18) and last quarter moon (May 26).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.