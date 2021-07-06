TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021

Today is the 187th day of 2021 and the 17th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1785, Congress chose the dollar as the monetary unit of the United States.

In 1854, the Republican Party was formally launched at a convention in Jackson, Michigan.

In 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully tested his rabies vaccine on a boy who had been bitten by a rabid dog.

In 1892, 16 people were killed during fighting between guards and striking steelworkers at a Carnegie Steel Co. plant in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in a "secret annex" in a warehouse in Amsterdam.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), painter; Nancy Reagan (1921-2016), actress/first lady; Merv Griffin (1925-2007), TV personality; Janet Leigh (1927-2004), actress; Tenzin Gyatso (1935- ), 14th Dalai Lama; Ned Beatty (1937-2021), actor; George W. Bush (1946- ), 43rd U.S. president; Sylvester Stallone (1946- ), actor; Geoffrey Rush (1951- ), actor; Brian Posehn (1966- ), actor/comedian; 50 Cent (1975- ), rapper; Kevin Hart (1979- ), actor/comedian; Pau Gasol (1980- ), basketball player; Manny Machado (1992- ), baseball player.