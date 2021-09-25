TODAY'S QUOTE: "Some of y'all are not where you want to be in life, yet you party every weekend. What is it that you're celebrating?" -- T.I.

TODAY'S NUMBER: $813 million -- estimated total cost of the Mars Observer mission, launched on this day in 1992. The probe failed 11 months later, three days prior to its orbital insertion around Mars.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 20) and last quarter moon (Sept. 28).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

Today is the 269th day of 2021 and the fifth day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was named the first U.S. secretary of state, and John Jay was named the first chief justice of the United States.

In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Democratic Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts met in the first televised presidential debate.

In 1983, Soviet military officer Stanislav Petrov correctly dismissed an early warning system report of an American nuclear missile launch as a computer error.

In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the NC-17 rating, replacing the stigmatized X rating for films intended for viewers aged 17 and older.