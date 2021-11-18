THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

Today is the 322nd day of 2021 and the 58th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1883, American and Canadian railroads instituted five standard continental time zones.

In 1928, the first cartoon with sound, Walt Disney's "Steamboat Willie," premiered.

In 1963, the first push-button telephones were test-marketed in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

In 1966, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops eliminated the rule against eating meat on Fridays.

In 1985, the comic strip "Calvin and Hobbes" made its first newspaper appearance.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Daguerre (1787-1851), inventor; George Gallup (1901-1984), pollster; Klaus Mann (1906-1949), publicist/dramatist; Johnny Mercer (1909-1976), lyricist; Alan Shepard (1923-1998), astronaut; Margaret Atwood (1939- ), writer; Alan Dean Foster (1946- ), author; Alan Moore (1953- ), author; Elizabeth Perkins (1960- ), actress; Owen Wilson (1968- ), actor; Chloe Sevigny (1974- ), actress; David Ortiz (1975- ), baseball player; Denny Hamlin (1980- ), race car driver.

TODAY'S FACT: The average American consumed 56.7 pounds of beef and 97.6 pounds of chicken in 2020.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann during a Monday Night Football game. Theismann suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg on the play, an injury that resulted in his retirement from football.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Memories are made of peculiar stuff, elusive and yet compelling, powerful and fleet. You cannot trust your reminiscences, and yet there is no reality except the one we remember ..." -- Klaus Mann, "The Turning Point"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- number of major league no-hitters pitched by Sandy Koufax during his career. Koufax, who retired on this day in 1966, is second only to Nolan Ryan (seven) on the all-time no-hitters list.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).

