WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 2022

Today is the 96th day of 2022 and the 18th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, Joseph Smith established the Mormon Church in Fayette Township, New York.

In 1896, the first modern Olympic Games opened in Athens, 1,500 years after the last recorded original games.

In 1917, the United States formally entered World War I by declaring war on Germany.

In 1947, the first Tony Awards were presented for achievement in live Broadway theater.

In 1992, the Bosnian War began in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lincoln Steffens (1866-1936), journalist; Gil Kane (1926-2000), illustrator; Gerry Mulligan (1927-1996), jazz musician; Merle Haggard (1937-2016), singer-songwriter; Billy Dee Williams (1937- ), actor; Barry Levinson (1942- ), director/producer; John Ratzenberger (1947- ), actor; Michael Rooker (1955- ), actor; Paul Rudd (1969- ), actor; Zach Braff (1975- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: American explorer Robert Peary and his team were long believed to be the first humans to reach the North Pole, on this day in 1909. Navigational errors documented in Peary's journals and analyzed decades later placed the expedition roughly 30 miles outside the Pole.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, the University of Connecticut became the first university to win the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball championships in the same year. UConn repeated the feat in 2014.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The public doesn't know what to believe anymore. We don't know what stories are supposedly true, this idea of 'fake news.' We watch it on what I guess you would call a split-focus. It's half entertainment and half mystery." -- Barry Levinson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 -- medals won by the United States at the first modern Olympic Games, second only to host nation Greece (46).

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 31) and first quarter moon (April 8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0