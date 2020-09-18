TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Sammy Sosa became the first Major League Baseball player to hit more than 60 home runs in two seasons.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A rebel is just a guy who doesn't have the good sense to go the same way the crowd is going, and the composure to act like that was his idea all along." - Aisha Tyler, "Self-Inflicted Wounds"

TODAY'S NUMBER: $1 billion -- donation pledged "to United Nations causes" by media mogul Ted Turner on this day in 1997. Turner's United Nations Foundation donated its billionth dollar in 2006, $600 million of which came from Turner himself.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).

