TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Royce Gracie, a 178-pound jiujitsu black belt from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, defeated 216-pound kickboxer Gerard Gordeau to win the first Ultimate Fighting Championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The happiest people I have known have been those who gave themselves no concern about their own souls, but did their uttermost to mitigate the miseries of others." -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton

TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 -- cases of dynamite used by the Oregon Highway Division in an attempt to remove a sperm whale carcass from a beach in Florence, Oregon, on this day in 1970. The explosion sent whale parts flying over 800 feet away.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 8) and new moon (Nov. 14).

