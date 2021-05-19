WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021

Today is the 139th day of 2021 and the 61st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII of England, was beheaded for alleged adultery.

In 1921, the U.S. Congress passed the Emergency Quota Act, setting a national quota system for immigration.

In 1963, the New York Post Sunday Magazine published the first excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969), Vietnamese leader; Malcolm X (1925-1965), civil rights leader; Nora Ephron (1941-2012), filmmaker/writer; Pete Townshend (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Andre the Giant (1946-1993), actor/wrestler; Grace Jones (1948- ), singer/actress; Archie Manning (1949- ), football player; Joey Ramone (1951-2001), singer-songwriter; Kevin Garnett (1976- ), basketball player; Georges St-Pierre (1981- ), martial artist/actor; Michael Che (1983- ), comedian; Marshmello (1992- ), DJ/producer; Sam Smith (1992- ), singer-songwriter.