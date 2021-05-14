FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021

Today is the 134th day of 2021 and the 56th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1607, the Virginia Company of London established a colony at Jamestown, Virginia.

In 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and set out on their historic expedition to explore the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.

In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to Nazi Germany.

In 1948, the State of Israel was proclaimed during a ceremony in Tel Aviv.

In 1973, Skylab, the first American space station, was launched into orbit.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Klemperer (1885-1973), conductor/composer; Bobby Darin (1936-1973), singer-songwriter/actor; George Lucas (1944- ), filmmaker; David Byrne (1952- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Robert Zemeckis (1952- ), filmmaker; Tim Roth (1961- ), actor; Cate Blanchett (1969- ), actress; Sofia Coppola (1971- ), filmmaker; Frank Gore (1983- ), football player; Amber Tamblyn (1983- ), actress; Mark Zuckerberg (1984- ), programmer/entrepreneur; Rob Gronkowski (1989- ), football player; Miranda Cosgrove (1993- ), actress.