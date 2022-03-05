SATURDAY, MARCH 5, 2022

Today is the 64th day of 2022 and the 75th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1770, British troops fired into a crowd of Americans, killing five, in what became known as the Boston Massacre.

In 1946, Winston Churchill used the phrase "iron curtain" during a speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, an event often regarded as marking the beginning of the Cold War.

In 1970, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty went into effect following ratification by 43 nations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Howard Pyle (1853-1911), author/illustrator; Rex Harrison (1908-1990), actor; James Tobin (1918-2002), economist; Daniel Kahneman (1934- ), economist; Dean Stockwell (1936-2021), actor; Penn Jillette (1955- ), comedian/magician; Andy Gibb (1958-1988), singer; Michael Irvin (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Lisa Robin Kelly (1970-2013), actress; Kevin Connolly (1974- ), actor; Eva Mendes (1974- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: John Adams, who would later be the second U.S. president, served as the attorney for the British soldiers who took part in the Boston Massacre and successfully defended them on murder charges.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Canadian Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson received a lifetime ban from competition after testing positive a second time for performance-enhancing drugs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are prone to overestimate how much we understand about the world and to underestimate the role of chance in events." -- Daniel Kahneman, "Thinking, Fast and Slow"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 190 -- signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as of February 2022. North Korea withdrew from the treaty in January 2003; among U.N. member states, India, Israel, Pakistan and South Sudan have never signed the treaty.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 2) and first quarter moon (March 10).

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

Today is the 65th day of 2022 and the 76th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, the Alamo mission and fortress compound in Texas fell to Mexican forces after a 13-day siege.

In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that slaves were property in Dred Scott v. Sandford.

In 1951, the espionage trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg began in New York Southern District federal court.

In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as "CBS Evening News" anchor, a post he had held for 19 years.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michelangelo (1475-1564), painter/sculptor/architect; Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-1655), soldier/writer; Lou Costello (1906-1959), actor/comedian; Will Eisner (1917-2005), cartoonist; Alan Greenspan (1926- ), economist; Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1927-2014), author; Rob Reiner (1947- ), actor/director; D.L. Hughley (1963- ), actor/comedian; Connie Britton (1967- ), actress; Shaquille O'Neal (1972- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Michelangelo's talent as a sculptor first drew attention after a failed attempt at art fraud. The cardinal who purchased his fake antique cupid statue was so impressed with Michelangelo's work that he invited the artist to Rome for a meeting.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, world heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay announced that his spiritual mentor, Elijah Muhammad, had given him the new name Muhammad Ali.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everything that goes into my mouth seems to make me fat, everything that comes out of my mouth embarrasses me." -- Gabriel Garcia Marquez

TODAY'S NUMBER: $0.30 -- price for 1 pound of Oreo cookies in a novelty can when the cookie was introduced by the National Biscuit Co. (today known as Nabisco) on this day in 1912.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 2) and first quarter moon (March 10).

