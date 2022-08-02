WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2022

Today is the 229th day of 2022 and the 58th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1585, European colonists disembarked at Roanoke Island in North Carolina.

In 1863, Union forces began shelling Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

In 1959, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near Hebgen Lake in Montana, causing a landslide that later formed Earthquake Lake.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton testified before a grand jury and later apologized on national television for having a "wrong" relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Davy Crockett (1786-1836), frontiersman/soldier; Marcus Garvey (1887-1940), Black Nationalist leader; Mae West (1893-1980), actress/playright; W. Mark Felt (1913-2008), FBI agent; Maureen O'Hara (1920-2015), actress; Robert De Niro (1943- ), actor; Belinda Carlisle (1958- ), singer; Jonathan Franzen (1959- ), author; Sean Penn (1960- ), actor/director; Donnie Wahlberg (1969- ), singer/actor.

TODAY'S FACT: At the time when he was providing key information on the Watergate scandal to The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, W. Mark Felt was the associate director of the FBI, the bureau's second-highest ranking official.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2008 in Beijing, swimmer Michael Phelps won a gold medal in the 400-meter medley relay, becoming the first athlete to win eight gold medals in a single Olympic Games.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing disturbs the feeling of specialness like the presence of other human beings feeling identically special." -- Jonathan Franzen, "Freedom"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 17,508 -- islands counted within the territory of Indonesia, which declared its independence from the Netherlands on this day in 1945.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 11) and last quarter moon (Aug. 18).