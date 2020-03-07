TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, 20-year-old Mike Tyson defeated James "Bonecrusher" Smith to unify the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles, becoming the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in history.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is well for people who think, to change their minds occasionally in order to keep them clean." -- Luther Burbank

TODAY'S NUMBER: 86,248 -- number of Americans who were 100 years or older in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 2) and full moon (March 9).

SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

Today is the 68th day of 2020 and the 79th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.

In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.