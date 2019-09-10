TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
Today is the 253rd day of 2019 and the 82nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1846, Elias Howe patented the first sewing machine.
In 1977, France used a guillotine in carrying out a death sentence for the last time.
In 2002, Switzerland became a member of the United Nations.
In 2008, the Large Hadron Collider was powered up for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adele Astaire (1896-1981), dancer; Arnold Palmer (1929-2016), golfer; Charles Kuralt (1934-1997), TV journalist; Roger Maris (1934-1985), baseball player; Buck Buchanan (1940-1992), football player; Stephen Jay Gould (1941-2002), biologist/writer; Chris Columbus (1958- ), film director; Colin Firth (1960- ), actor; Randy Johnson (1963- ), baseball player; Guy Ritchie (1968- ), filmmaker; Ryan Phillippe (1974- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The United Nations, which included 193 member states as of August 2019, began in 1945, when representatives of 50 countries met in San Francisco to draw up the charter.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, the U.S. men's basketball team fell for the first time in Olympic competition, suffering a controversial 51-50 loss to the Soviet Union team on a last-second shot in the gold medal match.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Trying to keep an intellectual away from literature works about as well as recommending chastity to Homo sapiens, the sexiest primate of all." -- Stephen Jay Gould, "The Median Isn't the Message"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 106 -- countries that have abolished the death penalty as of 2019, according to Amnesty International.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 5) and full moon (Sept. 13).
