MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020
Today is the 237th day of 2020 and the 66th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House.
In 1949, President Harry Truman formally announced that the North Atlantic Treaty was in effect.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York for the murder of John Lennon.
In 2006, the International Astronomical Union announced a new definition for "planet," which reclassified Pluto as a "dwarf planet."
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), author; Vince McMahon (1945- ), wrestling promoter; Paulo Coelho (1947- ), author; Mike Shanahan (1952- ), football coach; Mike Huckabee (1955- ), politician/TV personality; Stephen Fry (1957- ), actor/comedian; Cal Ripken Jr. (1960- ), baseball player; Jared Harris (1961- ), actor; Marlee Matlin (1965- ), actress; Reggie Miller (1965- ), basketball player; Ava DuVernay (1972- ), filmmaker; Dave Chappelle (1973- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Grint (1988- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1891, Thomas Edison received a patent for his Kinetograph motion picture camera and the Kinetoscope viewer.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the sport for gambling on Major League Baseball games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For me as person who loves movies and thinks that they're magic, to watch the magic happen, it was a demystifying of the idea that only certain people can do it, and that this was a world being created outside of my reach." -- Ava DuVernay
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- dwarf planets in our solar system currently recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 18) and first quarter moon (Aug. 25).
