TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2019
Today is the 78th day of 2019 and the 89th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1918, the U.S. Congress established time zones and approved daylight saving time.
In 1931, the Nevada state legislature voted to legalize gambling.
In 1953, the 25th Academy Awards were featured in the first Oscars telecast.
In 2003, President George W. Bush announced the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: David Livingstone (1813-1873), physician/explorer; Wyatt Earp (1848-1929), lawman/gunfighter; William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925), politician; Earl Warren (1891-1974), chief justice of the United States; Philip Roth (1933-2018), author; Ursula Andress (1936- ), model/actress; Glenn Close (1947- ), actress; Bruce Willis (1955- ), actor; Andy Reid (1958- ), football coach; Clayton Kershaw (1988- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The 70th Academy Awards ceremony, broadcast in 1998, holds the record for the largest Oscars telecast audience, with 55 million viewers. The James Cameron blockbuster "Titanic" won 11 awards, including best picture and best director.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, NBA superstar Michael Jordan scored 19 points against the Indiana Pacers in his first game back with the Chicago Bulls after almost two years of retirement.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is truth and then again there is truth. For all that the world is full of people who go around believing they've got you or your neighbor figured out, there really is no bottom to what is not known. The truth about us is endless. As are the lies." -- Philip Roth, "The Human Stain"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $6.6 billion -- total gaming revenue for the Las Vegas Strip in 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 14) and full moon (March 20).
