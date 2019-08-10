SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019
Today is the 222nd day of 2019 and the 51st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which established a consolidated Department of Defense.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, New York, was arrested for the "Son of Sam" killings that left six dead.
In 2006, British authorities arrested 24 people suspected of plotting attacks on airplanes with liquid bombs smuggled in shampoo and water bottles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor; Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter; Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress; Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 95 percent of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits, held by Stan Musial.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "About the time we can make the ends meet, somebody moves the ends." -- Herbert Hoover
TODAY'S NUMBER: $686.1 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 7) and full moon (Aug. 15).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2019
Today is the 223rd day of 2019 and the 52nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1934, the first federal prisoners were incarcerated at the Alcatraz Island prison in San Francisco Bay.
In 1965, rioting began in the Watts district of Los Angeles.
In 1972, the last U.S. ground combat unit left South Vietnam.
In 2003, NATO took over command of peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: David Atchison (1807-1886), legislator; Enid Blyton (1897-1968), children's author; Alex Haley (1921-1992), historian/author; Arlene Dahl (1925- ), actress; Steve Wozniak (1950- ), Apple co-founder; Hulk Hogan (1953- ), wrestler/actor; David Brooks (1961- ), journalist; Viola Davis (1965- ), actress; Joe Rogan (1967- ), actor/comedian; Anna Gunn (1968- ), actress; Chris Hemsworth (1983- ), actor; Pablo Sandoval (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Mall of America, which opened in Bloomington, Minnesota, on this day in 1992, cost $650 million to build and generates more than $50 million in taxes for the state each year.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, Carl Lewis replicated Jesse Owens' 1936 performance at the Summer Olympics by winning his fourth and final gold medal, all in the same track events Owens had won nearly 50 years earlier.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you don't offer people a positive, uplifting nationalism, they will grab the nasty one." -- David Brooks
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,545 -- federal prisoners interned at Alcatraz during its 28-year use as a prison.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 7) and full moon (Aug. 15).
