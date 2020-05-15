FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020
Today is the 136th day of 2020 and the 58th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1918, the United States launched its first regular airmail service.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon appointed Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female U.S. Army generals.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace was shot and left permanently paralyzed below the waist while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in Maryland.
In 1988, Soviet troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), author; Pierre Curie (1859-1906), physicist; Richard J. Daley (1902-1976), politician; Jasper Johns (1930- ), artist; Madeleine Albright (1937- ), former secretary of state; Roger Ailes (1940-2017), news executive; Brian Eno (1948- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Chazz Palminteri (1952- ), actor; George Brett (1953- ), baseball player; Dan Patrick (1956- ), sportscaster; Emmitt Smith (1969- ), football player; Ray Lewis (1975- ), football player; Andy Murray (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: Las Vegas was founded on this day in 1905, when the 110 acres that would eventually become downtown were purchased at auction.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes thoroughbred horse race by a record margin of 11 1/2 lengths.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I believe that dreams -- day dreams, you know, with your eyes wide open and your brain machinery whizzing -- are likely to lead to the betterment of the world " -- L. Frank Baum
TODAY'S NUMBER: 38,695 -- McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2019. The first McDonald's restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, on this day in 1940.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 14) and new moon (May 22).
