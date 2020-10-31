SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020
Today is the 305th day of 2020 and the 40th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his "Ninety-Five Theses" on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.
In 1957, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc., established its first American headquarters in Hollywood, California.
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Keats (1795-1821), poet; Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), Girl Scouts founder; Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), Taiwanese leader; Dale Evans (1912-2001), actress/singer-songwriter; Dan Rather (1931- ), TV journalist; Michael Landon (1936-1991), actor; John Candy (1950-1994), actor; Jane Pauley (1950- ), TV journalist; Nick Saban (1951- ), football coach; Peter Jackson (1961- ), filmmaker; Dermot Mulroney (1963- ), actor; Vanilla Ice (1967- ), rapper; Piper Perabo (1976- ), actress; Willow Smith (2000- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: An outspoken critic of clerical celibacy, Martin Luther married Katherine of Bora, a former nun, in 1525. They had five children together.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?" -- John Keats
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 billion -- estimated population of the world on Oct. 31, 2011, which was officially designated "The Day of Seven Billion" by the United Nations Population Fund.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Oct. 31).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2020
Today is the 306th day of 2020 and the 41st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.
In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).
In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.
In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.
In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Crane (1871-1900), writer; James Kilpatrick (1920-2010), journalist; Gary Player (1935- ), golfer; Lyle Lovett (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Tim Cook (1960- ), business executive; Anthony Kiedis (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Toni Collette (1972- ), actress; Jenny McCarthy (1972- ), actress; Logan Marshall-Green (1976- ), actor; Penn Badgley (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: John Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, NHL goalie Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens suffered a broken nose while blocking a shot and was taken to the locker room for stitches. He returned to the game wearing the first goalie face mask, a homemade fiberglass mask of his own design.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A serious prophet upon predicting a flood should be the first man to climb a tree. This would demonstrate that he was indeed a seer." -- Stephen Crane, "The Red Badge of Courage"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 37.5 -- percentage of American physicians and surgeons who are women.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 31) and last quarter moon (Nov. 8).
