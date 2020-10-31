TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?" -- John Keats

TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 billion -- estimated population of the world on Oct. 31, 2011, which was officially designated "The Day of Seven Billion" by the United Nations Population Fund.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Oct. 31).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2020

Today is the 306th day of 2020 and the 41st day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.

In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).

In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.

In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.

In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.