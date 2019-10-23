WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019
Today is the 296th day of 2019 and the 31st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, more than 25,000 women marched on Fifth Avenue in New York City to advocate voting rights for women.
In 1946, the United Nations General Assembly met for the first time in New York City.
In 1983, a suicide truck bombing in Beirut killed 241 U.S. military personnel.
In 2001, Apple announced the first iPod, which cost $399 and offered five gigabytes of storage.
In 2002, armed Chechen separatists took more than 700 people hostage at a theater in Moscow.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gertrude Ederle (1905-2003), swimmer; Johnny Carson (1925-2005), TV personality/comedian; Juan "Chi-Chi" Rodriguez (1935- ), golfer; Pele (1940- ), soccer player; Michael Crichton (1942-2008), writer; Ang Lee (1954- ), filmmaker; Dwight Yoakam (1956- ), singer-songwriter; Nancy Grace (1959- ), journalist/TV host; Sam Raimi (1959- ), director; "Weird Al" Yankovic (1959- ), singer/satirist; Ryan Reynolds (1976- ), actor; Emilia Clarke (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Sales of the new board game Twister skyrocketed in May of 1966 after Johnny Carson played the game with Eva Gabor on "The Tonight Show."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, right fielder Joe Carter of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 and earn the Blue Jays' second consecutive World Series title.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Science is the most exciting and sustained enterprise of discovery in the history of our species. It is the great adventure of our time." -- Michael Crichton
TODAY'S NUMBER: 51 -- members of the United Nations when it first convened in 1946.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 21) and new moon (Oct. 27).
