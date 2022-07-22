FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022

Today is the 203rd day of 2022 and the 32nd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, near the coast of present-day North Carolina, to reestablish an earlier, deserted colony.

In 1934, FBI agents shot and killed notorious bank robber John Dillinger as he attempted to escape arrest outside a Chicago movie theater.

In 2003, American forces attacked a compound in Mosul, Iraq, killing Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusay.

In 2004, the 9/11 Commission issued its final report, stating that the U.S. government had not been fully prepared for a terrorist attack.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Lazarus (1849-1887), poet; Edward Hopper (1882-1967), artist; Oscar de la Renta (1932-2014), fashion designer; Terence Stamp (1938- ), actor; Alex Trebek (1940-2020), TV personality; George Clinton (1941- ), musician; Ron Turcotte (1941- ), race horse jockey; Danny Glover (1946- ), actor; Albert Brooks (1947- ), actor/screenwriter; Don Henley (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Willem Dafoe (1955- ), actor; Rufus Wainwright (1973- ), singer-songwriter; Selena Gomez (1992- ), actress; Prince George of Cambridge (2013- ).

TODAY'S FACT: The fates of the second Roanoke colony and Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the Americas in 1587, remain undetermined.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1996, Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey, known worldwide as "Pocket Hercules," became the first weightlifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's better to be known by six people for something you're proud of than by 60 million for something you're not." -- Albert Brooks

TODAY'S NUMBER: 15,596 -- miles flown during the first solo flight around the world, completed on this day in 1933 by aviator Wiley Post.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 20) and new moon (July 28).