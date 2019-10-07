MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2019
Today is the 280th day of 2019 and the 15th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1896, The Wall Street Journal began publishing what is known today as the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a daily feature.
In 1985, the cruise ship Achille Lauro was hijacked in the Mediterranean by Palestinian terrorists.
In 1996, Fox News Channel was launched on cable TV.
In 2001, the United States and Great Britain began air strikes against strategic targets in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Niels Bohr (1885-1962), physicist; Elijah Muhammad (1897-1975), spiritual/political leader; June Allyson (1917-2006), actress; Al Martino (1927-2009), singer/actor; Desmond Tutu (1931- ), archbishop/Nobel laureate; Thomas Keneally (1935- ), novelist; John Mellencamp (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Vladimir Putin (1952- ), Russian politician; Yo-Yo Ma (1955- ), cellist; Simon Cowell (1959- ), record executive/TV personality; Thom Yorke (1968- ), musician; Charles Woodson (1976- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The first photographs of the far side of the moon were transmitted by the Soviet probe Luna 3 on this day in 1959.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, running back Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears broke Jim Brown's career-rushing record of 12,312 yards during a 20-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The principle was, death should not be entered like some snug harbor. It should be an unambiguous refusal to surrender." -- Thomas Keneally, "Schindler's List"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 222 -- points scored by the Georgia Tech Engineers in a football game played on this day in 1916. Their opponents, the Cumberland College Bulldogs, were shut out. The final score of 222-0 marked the most lopsided game in college football history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).
