TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Hank Aaron became the first Major League Baseball player to sign a $200,000 contract.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Give me the laundress's bill and I will set to music even that." -- Gioachino Rossini

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,080 -- height (in feet) of the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, completed on this day in 2012. It is the second-tallest man-made structure on Earth, behind only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (2,722 feet).

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 23) and first quarter moon (March 2).

SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020

Today is the 61st day of 2020 and the 72nd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, the Continental Congress officially adopted the Articles of Confederation.

In 1803, Ohio was admitted as the 17th U.S. state.

In 1867, Nebraska was admitted as the 37th U.S. state.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.

In 2003, Pakistani counterterrorism forces captured al-Qaida operative Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a principal planner of the 9/11 terror attacks.