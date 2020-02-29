SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Today is the 60th day of 2020 and the 71st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1704, French and Native American forces attacked the English settlement at Deerfield, Massachusetts.
In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Academy Award for her performance as Mammy in "Gone With the Wind."
In 1944, U.S. troops under Gen. Douglas MacArthur invaded the Admiralty Islands.
In 1960, an earthquake killed 12,000 in Agadir, Morocco.
In 2008, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense announced that Prince Harry's deployment with the British Army in Afghanistan would end immediately.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), composer; Herman Hollerith (1860-1929), engineer; Jimmy Dorsey (1904-1957), composer/bandleader; Balthus (1908-2001), artist; Dinah Shore (1916-1994), singer/TV personality; Al Rosen (1924-2015), baseball player; Dennis Farina (1944-2013), actor; Ja Rule (1976- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2012, Louise Estes of Orem, Utah, gave birth to a daughter, her third consecutive leap baby (baby born on Leap Day, Feb. 29). Estes had given birth to sons on Leap Day in 2004 and 2008, and with her third child tied a record set in the 1960s.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Hank Aaron became the first Major League Baseball player to sign a $200,000 contract.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Give me the laundress's bill and I will set to music even that." -- Gioachino Rossini
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,080 -- height (in feet) of the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, completed on this day in 2012. It is the second-tallest man-made structure on Earth, behind only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (2,722 feet).
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 23) and first quarter moon (March 2).
SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020
Today is the 61st day of 2020 and the 72nd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, the Continental Congress officially adopted the Articles of Confederation.
In 1803, Ohio was admitted as the 17th U.S. state.
In 1867, Nebraska was admitted as the 37th U.S. state.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
In 2003, Pakistani counterterrorism forces captured al-Qaida operative Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a principal planner of the 9/11 terror attacks.
In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment for crimes committed before the age of 18 was unconstitutional.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Chopin (1810-1849), composer; Glenn Miller (1904-1944), bandleader; David Niven (1910-1983), actor; Harry Caray (1914-1998), sportscaster; Ralph Ellison (1914-1994), author; Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995), Israeli prime minister; Harry Belafonte (1927- ), singer-songwriter/actor; Roger Daltrey (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Ron Howard (1954- ), actor/director; Zack Snyder (1966- ), filmmaker; Javier Bardem (1969- ), actor; Jensen Ackles (1978- ), actor; Lupita Nyong'po (1983- ), actress; Kesha (1987- ), singer; Justin Bieber (1994- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The International Criminal Court held its inaugural session in The Hague on this day in 2003.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, New York Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle announced his retirement.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Some people are your relatives but others are your ancestors, and you choose the ones you want to have as ancestors. You create yourself out of those values." -- Ralph Ellison
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7,334 -- volunteers serving in the Peace Corps (as of mid-February 2020) in 61 countries around the world.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 23) and first quarter moon (March 2).