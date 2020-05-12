TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020
Today is the 133rd day of 2020 and the 55th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1780, British forces took Charleston, South Carolina, during the Revolutionary War.
In 1937, King George VI of the United Kingdom and Elizabeth, the future queen mother, were crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
In 1949, the Soviet Union lifted its blockade of Berlin.
In 2008, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck in Sichuan province, China, leaving more than 69,000 people dead, 18,000 missing and 4.8 million homeless.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Lear (1812-1888), painter/poet; Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), nurse; Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003), actress; Yogi Berra (1925-2015), baseball player/manager; Burt Bacharach (1928- ), composer; George Carlin (1937-2008), comedian; Gabriel Byrne (1950- ), actor; Ving Rhames (1959- ), actor; Tony Hawk (1968- ), skateboarder; Catherine Tate (1968- ), actress; Malin Akerman (1978- ), actress; Jason Biggs (1978- ), actor; Rami Malek (1981- ), actor; Domhnall Gleeson (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union, in 1860, and was readmitted in 1868.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2008, Cleveland Indians second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera turned the 14th unassisted triple play in Major League Baseball history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The reason I talk to myself is because I'm the only one whose answers I accept." -- George Carlin
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- American presidents who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama).
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 7) and last quarter moon (May 14).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!