TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2019
Today is the 43rd day of 2019 and the 54th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who reigned over England for nine days in 1553, was beheaded for treason.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in New York City.
In 1999, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, bringing his impeachment trial to a close.
In 2008, General Motors offered buyouts to its more than 70,000 union workers after posting a $39 billion loss in 2007.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Darwin (1809-1882), scientist; Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th U.S. president; Omar Bradley (1893-1981), U.S. Army general; Lorne Greene (1915-1987), actor; Franco Zeffirelli (1923- ), director; Bill Russell (1934- ), basketball player; Judy Blume (1938- ), author; Arsenio Hall (1956- ), actor/comedian; Josh Brolin (1968- ), actor; Darren Aronofsky (1969- ), filmmaker; Christina Ricci (1980- ), actress; Brad Keselowski (1984- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: Charles Darwin replaced Charles Dickens on Britain's 10-pound note in 2000, reportedly in part because Darwin's beard would make forgery more difficult.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1878, Harvard baseball player Frederick Thayer received a patent for the catcher's mask.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If we continue to develop our technology without wisdom or prudence, our servant may prove to be our executioner." -- Omar Bradley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- months of formal education for Abraham Lincoln during his youth. Lincoln never attended college.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Feb. 12).
