TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, wide receiver Lynn Swann gained 161 yards on four receptions and was named MVP as Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl X.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice." -- Baron de Montesquieu

TODAY'S NUMBER: 582,578 -- square miles of Pacific Ocean encompassed by the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, initially established at 139,797 square miles by President George W. Bush in June 2006 and expanded to its current size by President Barack Obama in 2016.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 12) and first quarter moon (Jan 20).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0