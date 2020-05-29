FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020
Today is the 150th day of 2020 and the 72nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1453, Ottoman armies captured Constantinople after a 53-day siege, effectively crushing the Byzantine Empire.
In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1848, Wisconsin was admitted as the 30th U.S. state.
In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Rhode Island's constitution identifies the state's official name as the "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Rickey Henderson stole his 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb's American League career stolen base record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is a certain poetic value, and that a genuine one, in this sense of having missed the full meaning of things. There is beauty, not only in wisdom, but in this dazed and dramatic ignorance." -- G.K. Chesterton, "Robert Browning"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (May 29).
