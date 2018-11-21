WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2018
Today is the 325th day of 2018 and the 61st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.
In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.
In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.
In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d'Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Man is free at the instant he wants to be." -- Voltaire
TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 15) and full moon (Nov. 22).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.