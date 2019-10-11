FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019
Today is the 284th day of 2019 and the 19th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski died from wounds he suffered while fighting for American independence in the Revolutionary War.
In 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution formed.
In 1975, "Saturday Night Live" debuted on NBC.
In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), first lady/writer/diplomat; Elmore Leonard (1925-2013), novelist; Daryl Hall (1946- ), singer-songwriter; David Morse (1953- ), actor; Steve Young (1961- ), football player; Joan Cusack (1962- ), actress; Artie Lange (1967- ), comedian; Jane Krakowski (1968- ), actress; Emily Deschanel (1976- ), actress; Matt Bomer (1977- ), actor; Terrell Suggs (1982- ), football player; Michelle Trachtenberg (1985- ), actress; Michelle Wie (1989- ), golfer; Cardi B (1992- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first president (he was a former president at the time) to fly in an airplane, at Kinloch Field in St. Louis. He rode as a passenger for a four-minute flight in a plane built by the Wright Brothers.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1890, John Owen ran the first recorded 100-yard dash that broke 10 seconds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I always felt, you don't have a good time doin' crime, you may as well find a job." -- Elmore Leonard, "Raylan"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17 -- age of Anthony Michael Hall when he was hired as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in 1985, making him the show's youngest cast member ever.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).
