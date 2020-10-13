TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020
Today is the 287th day of 2020 and the 22nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.
In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.
In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.
In 1970, the People's Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.
In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lenny Bruce (1925-1966), comedian; Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), British prime minister; Paul Simon (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jerry Jones (1942- ), Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager; Sammy Hagar (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Marie Osmond (1959- ), singer/actress; Ari Fleischer (1960- ), journalist; Doc Rivers (1961- ), basketball player/coach; Jerry Rice (1962- ), football player; Kate Walsh (1967- ), actress; Nancy Kerrigan (1969- ), figure skater, Sacha Baron Cohen (1971- ), comedian/actor; Paul Pierce (1977- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The White House has 132 rooms, including three kitchens and 35 bathrooms.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, the first two weeks of the upcoming NBA season were canceled due to a labor dispute.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I've got a woman's ability to stick to a job and get on with it when everyone else walks off and leaves it." -- Margaret Thatcher
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.39 billion -- estimated population of the People's Republic of China, as of mid-2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 9) and new moon (Oct. 16).
