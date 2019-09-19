THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
Today is the 262nd day of 2019 and the 91st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.
In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber's manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.
In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to "use all means" to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Golding (1911-1993), author; Roger Angell (1920- ), author/journalist; James Lipton (1926- ), actor/TV host; Adam West (1928-2017), actor; Cass Elliot (1941-1974), singer; Jeremy Irons (1948- ), actor; Twiggy (1949- ), model/actress; Trisha Yearwood (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Fallon (1974- ), comedian/TV personality; Alison Sweeney (1976- ), actress/TV host; Tegan and Sara Quin (1980- ), singer-songwriters.
TODAY'S FACT: The Threshold Test Ban Treaty, signed in 1963, prohibited nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater, but permitted underground testing.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2011, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the major league record. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't like the word 'allegorical,' I don't like the word 'symbolic'; the word I really like is 'mythic,' and people always think that means 'full of lies,' when what it really means is full of a truth that cannot be told in any other way but a story." -- William Golding
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- U.S. presidents in office in 1881. Rutherford B. Hayes relinquished the office to James Garfield in January, and Chester Arthur became president when Garfield died in September.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 13) and last quarter moon (Sept. 21).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.