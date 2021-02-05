TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, "the Father of Black Professional Basketball," became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You were not there for the beginning. You will not be there for the end. Your knowledge of what is going on can only be superficial and relative." - William S. Burroughs, "Naked Lunch"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- largest point deficit ever overcome in a Super Bowl game, achieved on this day in 2017 by the New England Patriots, who went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).

