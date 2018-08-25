SATURDAY, AUGUST 25, 2018
Today is the 237th day of 2018 and the 66th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing the National Park Service.
In 1944, Allied troops liberated Paris after four years of German occupation.
In 1950, President Harry Truman ordered the Army to take control of U.S. railroads in order to prevent strikes.
In 1967, American Nazi Party leader George Lincoln Rockwell was shot dead by a former aide in Arlington, Virginia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Allan Pinkerton (1819-1884), detective; Walt Kelly (1913-1973), cartoonist; Van Johnson (1916-2008), actor; Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), conductor/composer; Monty Hall (1921-2017), TV personality; Althea Gibson (1927-2003), tennis player; Sean Connery (1930- ), actor; Regis Philbin (1931- ), TV personality; Tom Skerritt (1933- ), actor; Elvis Costello (1954- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Tim Burton (1958- ), filmmaker; Rachael Ray (1968- ), TV personality; Alexander Skarsgard (1976- ), actor; Blake Lively (1987- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The Voyager 2 spacecraft, which made its closest approaches to Saturn and Neptune on this day in 1981 and 1989, respectively, continues to receive and transmit data -- 41 years since its launch in August 1977.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, 20-year-old pitching phenom Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets became the youngest 20-game winner in major league history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The best break anybody ever gets is in bein' alive in the first place. An' you don't unnerstan' what a perfect deal it is until you realizes that you ain't gone be stuck with it forever, either." -- Walt Kelly, "Pogo"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 39 -- miles swum (on a zigzagging course) by Capt. Matthew Webb as he became the first person in recorded history to cross the English Channel unassisted, on this day in 1875.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 18) and full moon (Aug. 26).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 26, 2018
Today is the 238th day of 2018 and the 67th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1768, British explorer James Cook set sail from England on his first expedition to the southern Pacific Ocean.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted, granting women the right to vote.
In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully developed and tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 1968, thousands of antiwar protesters flooded the streets of Chicago as the four-day Democratic National Convention began.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lee de Forest (1873-1961), inventor; Albert Sabin (1906-1993), microbiologist; Mother Teresa (1910-1997), missionary; Ben Bradlee (1921-2014), journalist; Irving Levine (1922-2009), journalist; Will Shortz (1952- ), crossword editor; Branford Marsalis (1960- ), musician; Melissa McCarthy (1970- ), actress; Macaulay Culkin (1980- ), actor; Chris Pine (1980- ), actor; John Mulaney (1982- ), actor/comedian; David Price (1985- ), baseball player; James Harden (1989- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Lee de Forest invented the Audion tube, which amplified weak electronic signals and made broadcast radio possible.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, announcer Red Barber called the first Major League Baseball game to be broadcast on television.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread." -- Mother Teresa
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,550 -- strategic nuclear warheads the United States and Russia are permitted to have deployed according to the terms of the New START treaty signed in 2010.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Aug. 26).
