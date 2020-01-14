TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020
Today is the 14th day of 2020 and the 25th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War.
In 1943, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle met in Casablanca, Morocco.
In 1952, the morning news program "Today" debuted on NBC.
In 1954, New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe were married in San Francisco.
In 2010, Yemen declared open war on al-Qaida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American soldier/traitor; Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), theologian/physician; Hal Roach (1892-1992), film and TV producer; John Dos Passos (1896-1970), author; Andy Rooney (1919-2011), writer/TV commentator; Faye Dunaway (1941- ), actress; Shannon Lucid (1943- ), astronaut; Lawrence Kasdan (1949- ), filmmaker; Steven Soderbergh (1963- ), filmmaker; Shepard Smith (1964- ), TV journalist; LL Cool J (1968- ), rapper/actor; Jason Bateman (1969- ), actor; Dave Grohl (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Grant Gustin (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1943 meeting in Casablanca marked the first time a U.S. president traveled by airplane while in office and the first time a president left the country's soil during wartime.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, the undefeated Miami Dolphins completed the only perfect season in NFL history, defeating the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The only thing of importance, when we depart, will be the traces of love we have left behind." -- Albert Schweitzer
TODAY'S NUMBER: 34.3 million -- estimated population of Morocco in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).
