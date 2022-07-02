SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Today is the 183rd day of 2022 and the 12th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, a group of 53 Mende captives revolted and took control of the slave ship Amistad.

In 1881, lawyer Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who died from his wounds 10 weeks later.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, outlawing major forms of discrimination.

In 2002, Steve Fossett completed the first nonstop solo hot air balloon flight around the world.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hermann Hesse (1877-1962), author; Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), Supreme Court justice; Pierre Cardin (1922-2020), fashion designer; Medgar Evers (1925-1963), civil rights activist; Richard Petty (1937- ), NASCAR driver; Larry David (1947- ), writer/actor; Jose Canseco (1964- ), baseball player; Johnny Weir (1984- ), figure skater; Lindsay Lohan (1986- ), actress; Alex Morgan (1989- ), soccer player; Margot Robbie (1990- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The first zeppelin airship, which made its debut flight over Lake Constance, Germany, on this day in 1900, was 420 feet long and powered by a 16-horsepower engine.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers by a score of 17-9. Each team hit six home runs, setting a major-league record of 12 in a single game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn't part of ourselves doesn't disturb us." -- Hermann Hesse, "Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair's Youth"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 10,593 -- Walmart stores (including Walmart U.S., Sam's Club and Walmart International) worldwide, as of June 2022. The first Walmart store opened in Rogers, Arkansas, on this day in 1962.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 28) and first quarter moon (July 6).

SUNDAY, JULY 3, 2022

Today is the 184th day of 2022 and the 13th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army.

In 1844, the last two confirmed great auk specimens were killed on the island of Eldey, off the coast of Iceland.

In 1863, an assault by Gen. Robert E. Lee's Confederate forces failed, and the Battle of Gettysburg ended in a Union victory.

In 1890, Idaho was admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.

In 1998, Bill Clinton completed the first presidential visit to China since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), songwriter/entertainer; Franz Kafka (1883-1924), author; Dave Barry (1947- ), author/journalist; Montel Williams (1956- ), TV personality; Tom Cruise (1962- ), actor; Thomas Gibson (1962- ), actor; Yeardley Smith (1964- ), actress; Connie Nielsen (1965- ), actress; Brian Cashman (1967- ), baseball executive; Teemu Selanne (1970- ), hockey player; Patrick Wilson (1973- ), actor; Olivia Munn (1980- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The world speed record for a steam locomotive is held by London and North Eastern Railway's Mallard, which reached 125.88 mph on this day in 1938.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." -- Franz Kafka

TODAY'S NUMBER: 26 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2022.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 28) and first quarter moon (July 6).

