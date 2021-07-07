WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021

Today is the 188th day of 2021 and the 18th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.

In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as his single "That's All Right" was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.

In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leroy "Satchel" Paige (1906-1982), baseball player; Robert Heinlein (1907-1988), author; Doc Severinsen (1927- ), bandleader/trumpet player; David McCullough (1933- ), author/historian; Ringo Starr (1940- ), drummer/singer; Shelley Duvall (1949- ), actress; Jim Gaffigan (1966- ), comedian; Jorja Fox (1968- ), actress; Lisa Leslie (1972- ), basketball player; Michelle Kwan (1980- ), figure skater.