TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), author/social reformer; Leo Strauss (1899-1973), philosopher; Jacob "Red" Auerbach (1917-2006), basketball coach; Anne Meara (1929-2015), actress/comedian; Sophia Loren (1934- ), actress; George R.R. Martin (1948- ), author; Guy Lafleur (1951- ), hockey player; Gary Cole (1956- ), actor; Moon Bloodgood (1975- ), actress; Jon Bernthal (1976- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The first Cannes Film Festival, set in the resort city of Cannes on the French Riviera, began on this day in 1946. The festival was originally intended to debut in September 1939, but was canceled after the outbreak of World War II.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2013, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees hit the 24th grand slam of his career, breaking the major league record held by Lou Gehrig since 1938. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 25 career grand slams.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Now and then it occurs to one to reflect upon what slender threads of accident depend the most important circumstances of his life; to look back and shudder, realizing how close to the edge of nothingness his being has come." -- Upton Sinclair, "100%: The Story of a Patriot"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- NBA championship titles Red Auerbach won as head coach of the Boston Celtics, eight of which were consecutive (1959-1966).

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0