SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
Today is the 263rd day of 2020 and the 92nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.
In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber's manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.
In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to "use all means" to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Golding (1911-1993), author; Roger Angell (1920- ), author/journalist; James Lipton (1926-2020), actor/TV host; Adam West (1928-2017), actor; Cass Elliot (1941-1974), singer; Jeremy Irons (1948- ), actor; Twiggy (1949- ), model/actress; Trisha Yearwood (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Fallon (1974- ), comedian/TV personality; Alison Sweeney (1976- ), actress/TV host; Tegan and Sara Quin (1980- ), singer-songwriters; Stephon Gilmore (1990- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Threshold Test Ban Treaty, signed in 1963, prohibited nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater, but permitted underground testing.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2011, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the major league record. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Language fits over experience like a straitjacket." -- William Golding
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- U.S. presidents in office in 1881. Rutherford B. Hayes relinquished the office to James Garfield in January, and Chester Arthur became president when Garfield died in September.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020
Today is the 264th day of 2020 and the 93rd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1873, the New York Stock Exchange closed because of a banking panic.
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as president, one day after the death of James Garfield.
In 1977, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.
In 1984, a suicide bombing killed 24, including two Americans, at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2001, President George W. Bush declared a "war on terror" before a joint session of Congress.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), author/social reformer; Leo Strauss (1899-1973), philosopher; Jacob "Red" Auerbach (1917-2006), basketball coach; Anne Meara (1929-2015), actress/comedian; Sophia Loren (1934- ), actress; George R.R. Martin (1948- ), author; Guy Lafleur (1951- ), hockey player; Gary Cole (1956- ), actor; Moon Bloodgood (1975- ), actress; Jon Bernthal (1976- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Cannes Film Festival, set in the resort city of Cannes on the French Riviera, began on this day in 1946. The festival was originally intended to debut in September 1939, but was canceled after the outbreak of World War II.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2013, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees hit the 24th grand slam of his career, breaking the major league record held by Lou Gehrig since 1938. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 25 career grand slams.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Now and then it occurs to one to reflect upon what slender threads of accident depend the most important circumstances of his life; to look back and shudder, realizing how close to the edge of nothingness his being has come." -- Upton Sinclair, "100%: The Story of a Patriot"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- NBA championship titles Red Auerbach won as head coach of the Boston Celtics, eight of which were consecutive (1959-1966).
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).
