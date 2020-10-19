MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020
Today is the 293rd day of 2020 and the 28th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, Lord Charles Cornwallis' British troops surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, heralding an imminent victory for the Continental Army.
In 1960, the United States imposed an embargo on exports to Cuba except for medical supplies and certain foods.
In 1987, "Black Monday" set a new Wall Street record for a single-day decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points.
In 2003, Mother Teresa was beatified by Pope John Paul II.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Auguste Lumiere (1862-1954), inventor/filmmaker; Charles Merrill (1885-1956), investment banker; Jack Anderson (1922-2005), columnist; John le Carre (1931- ), author; John Lithgow (1945- ), actor; Jennifer Holliday (1960- ), singer/actress; Evander Holyfield (1962- ), boxer; Ty Pennington (1964- ), TV host/carpenter; Jon Favreau (1966- ), actor/director; Trey Parker (1969- ), TV producer/writer; Jason Reitman (1977- ), filmmaker; Gillian Jacobs (1982- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States, was sworn in on this day in 1789.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Maurice "Rocket" Richard of the Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL player to score 500 goals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " Pressure bursts pipes. I thank God for giving me the peace of mind to overcome pressure. The difference between winning and losing is when pressure hits." -- Evander Holyfield
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- Emmy wins for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park." The mature-audiences animated sitcom has been nominated for the Outstanding Animated Program award 17 times in its 24 seasons.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 16) and first quarter moon (Oct. 23).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!