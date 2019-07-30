TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019
Today is the 211th day of 2019 and the 40th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1619, America's first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Virginia.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing "In God We Trust" as the national motto of the United States.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.
In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Jaime Pressly (1977- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: "Top of the Pops," the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Treachery and violence are spears pointed at both ends; they wound those who resort to them worse than their enemies." -- Emily Bronte, "Wuthering Heights"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population was estimated at 602,495 in 2018. The city was founded on this day in 1729.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 24) and new moon (July 31).
