THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2019
Today is the 73rd day of 2019 and the 84th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.
In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.
In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.
In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941- ), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Of the 521 fugitives who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 10 were women.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive tackle Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Reading after a certain age diverts the mind too much from its creative pursuits. Any man who reads too much and uses his own brain too little falls into lazy habits of thinking." -- Albert Einstein
TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- record number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (March 14).
