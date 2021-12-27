MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021

Today is the 361st day of 2021 and the seventh day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1831, the HMS Beagle, with naturalist Charles Darwin aboard, set sail from Great Britain.

In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.

In 2002, North Korea announced it would resume developing nuclear weapons-grade plutonium and ordered International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to leave the country.

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after a campaign rally in Rawalpindi.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Johannes Kepler (1571-1630), astronomer; Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), biologist/chemist; Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992), actress/singer; John Amos (1939- ), actor; Cokie Roberts (1943-2019), journalist; Gerard Depardieu (1948- ), actor; Bill Self (1962- ), basketball coach; Sarah Vowell (1969- ), social commentator; Savannah Guthrie (1971- ), TV journalist; Masi Oka (1974- ), actor; Emilie de Ravin (1981- ), actress; Nick Chubb (1995- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: More than 75% of France's electricity is nuclear-generated.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, Biddle College (later named Johnson C. Smith University) defeated Livingstone College in the first football game between historically black colleges.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being a nerd, which is to say going too far and caring too much about a subject, is the best way to make friends I know." -- Sarah Vowell, "The Partly Cloudy Patriot"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,300 -- approximate number of people buried at Westminster Abbey, many of them in unmarked graves. Charles Darwin is among the famous scientists buried there.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 26) and new moon (Jan. 2).

