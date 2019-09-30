MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
Today is the 273rd day of 2019 and the eighth day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, the Boulder Dam (later renamed the Hoover Dam) was dedicated.
In 1947, Game 1 between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees was the first World Series game broadcast on television.
In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in a car accident near Shandon, California, at age 24.
In 2005, a Danish newspaper published controversial cartoons about the Islamic prophet Muhammad, sparking protests and riots around the world.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Geiger (1882-1945), physicist; Deborah Kerr (1921-2007), actress; Truman Capote (1924-1984), author; Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), author/activist; Angie Dickinson (1931- ), actress; Johnny Mathis (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Barry Williams (1954- ), actor; Fran Drescher (1957- ), actress; Tony Hale (1970- ), actor; Jenna Elfman (1971- ), actress; Marion Cotillard (1975- ), actress; Martina Hingis (1980- ), tennis player; T-Pain (1985- ), rapper/producer; Ezra Miller (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: James Dean starred in just three films. Best known for his iconic role in "Rebel Without a Cause," Dean was posthumously nominated for the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role for "East of Eden" in 1956 and "Giant" in 1957.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, Babe Ruth broke his own record for home runs in a season by hitting his 60th, setting a record that stood for 34 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile." -- Elie Wiesel
TODAY'S NUMBER: $108 million -- combined value of "Seascape at Scheveningen" and "Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh that were stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam in 2002; their recovery was announced 14 years later, on this day in 2016.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 28) and first quarter moon (Oct. 5).
