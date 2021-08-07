TODAY'S QUOTE: "I believe in looking reality straight in the eye and denying it." -- Garrison Keillor

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,368 -- height (in feet) of the wire suspended between the World Trade Center towers and walked by French high-wire artist Philippe Petit on this day in 1974. Petit walked back and forth, sat and even danced on the 200-foot-long wire for 45 minutes before surrendering to police.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 31) and new moon (Aug. 8).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021

Today is the 220th day of 2021 and the 50th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.

In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds sterling from a mail train in Britain's "Great Train Robbery."

In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.

In 1990, Iraq announced its "unification" with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.