SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021
Today is the 219th day of 2021 and the 49th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established.
In 1942, the U.S. 1st Marine Division landed on the island of Guadalcanal, marking the first major American offensive of World War II.
In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution in response to reported Vietnamese attacks.
In 1998, U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya were bombed.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Bunche (1904-1971), activist/Nobel laureate; Tobin Bell (1942- ), actor; Garrison Keillor (1942- ), writer/entertainer; Wayne Knight (1955- ), actor; David Duchovny (1960- ), actor; Harold Perrineau (1963- ), actor; Jimmy Wales (1966- ), Wikipedia co-founder; Michael Shannon (1974- ), actor; Charlize Theron (1975- ), actress; Sidney Crosby (1987- ), hockey player; Mike Trout (1991- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1947, Norwegian anthropologist Thor Heyerdahl and his crew of five crashed into a reef at Raroia, near Tahiti, aboard their balsa wood raft, Kon-Tiki. The 4,300-mile, 101-day voyage from Peru was undertaken to prove that prehistoric South Americans could have colonized the Polynesian Islands.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 756th career home run, surpassing the record set by Hank Aaron.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I believe in looking reality straight in the eye and denying it." -- Garrison Keillor
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,368 -- height (in feet) of the wire suspended between the World Trade Center towers and walked by French high-wire artist Philippe Petit on this day in 1974. Petit walked back and forth, sat and even danced on the 200-foot-long wire for 45 minutes before surrendering to police.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 31) and new moon (Aug. 8).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021
Today is the 220th day of 2021 and the 50th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.
In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds sterling from a mail train in Britain's "Great Train Robbery."
In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.
In 1990, Iraq announced its "unification" with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet; Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner; Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician; Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress; Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter; Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor; Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor; Robin Quivers (1952- ), radio personality; Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist; The Edge (1961- ), guitarist; Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player; Meagan Good (1981- ), actress; Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph on this day in 1876.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, the Chicago Cubs hosted the first-ever night game under the newly installed lights at Wrigley Field. Rain caused the game to be called in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Mets 3-1.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I do not understand how anyone can live without one small place of enchantment to turn to." -- Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,121 -- height (in feet) of the Warsaw radio mast in Poland, which held the title of the world's tallest structure until it collapsed on this day in 1991.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Aug. 8).