SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020

Today is the 32nd day of 2020 and the 43rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, a Texas state convention voted 166-8 in favor of a measure to secede from the Union.

In 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary was published.

In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. and more than 700 others were arrested at a protest in Selma, Alabama.

In 2003, the U.S. space shuttle Columbia broke apart shortly after entering the atmosphere over Texas, killing its seven-member crew.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Ford (1894-1973), film director; Clark Gable (1901-1960), actor; Langston Hughes (1902-1967), poet; Renata Tebaldi (1922-2004), opera singer; Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007), Russian president; Sherman Hemsley (1938-2012), actor; Rick James (1948-2004), singer-songwriter; Princess Stephanie of Monaco (1965- ); Andrew Breitbart (1969-2012), publisher/political commentator; Ronda Rousey (1987- ), mixed martial artist; Harry Styles (1994- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Harvard scholar Carter G. Woodson pioneered "Negro History Week" in 1926 and designated the second week in February for its celebration, to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Negro History Week was later expanded to include all of February and renamed "Black History Month."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, a "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl halftime show resulted in the exposure of singer Janet Jackson's breast on live national television during a duet with Justin Timberlake.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Hold fast to dreams / For if dreams die / Life is a broken-winged bird / That cannot fly." -- Langston Hughes, "Dreams"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,014 -- height (in feet) of the Shard, the tallest building in the European Union, which opened in London on this day in 2013.

TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Feb. 1).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2020

Today is the 33rd day of 2020 and the 44th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the Supreme Court of the United States convened for the first time.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ending the war between the United States and Mexico.

In 1887, the first official Groundhog Day celebration was held at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

In 1913, the current Grand Central Terminal opened in New York City.

In 1943, the Russian victory at Stalingrad was concluded when encircled German forces surrendered to the Soviets.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Solomon R. Guggenheim (1861-1949), businessman/philanthropist; James Joyce (1882-1941), author/poet; George Halas (1895-1983), football coach/team owner; Ayn Rand (1905-1982), author/philosopher; Elaine Stritch (1925-2014), actress/comedian; Stan Getz (1927-1991), jazz musician; Tom Smothers (1937- ), comedian/actor; Graham Nash (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009), actress; Christie Brinkley (1954- ), model; Shakira (1977- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Since the release of the popular movie "Groundhog Day" in 1993, crowds of up to 30,000 have visited Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania each year on Feb. 2 to see whether Punxsutawney Phil observes his shadow.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1876, the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs, now known as the National League of Major League Baseball, was established.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Writing in English is the most ingenious torture ever devised for sins committed in previous lives. The English reading public explains the reason why." -- James Joyce

TODAY'S NUMBER: 104 -- times in the 132-year history of Groundhog Day ceremonies that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 1) and full moon (Feb. 9).

