TODAY'S QUOTE: "The life of every man is a diary in which he means to write one story, and writes another; and his humblest hour is when he compares the volume as it is with what he vowed to make it." -- J.M. Barrie, "The Little Minister"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 27 -- current member nations in the European Union. Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are candidates for membership.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 7) and last quarter moon (May 14).

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020

Today is the 131st day of 2020 and the 53rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1837, after months of economic downturn, several New York banks refused to convert paper currency to gold or silver, setting off the Panic of 1837.

In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, in ceremonies marking the symbolic completion of the U.S. transcontinental railroad.

In 1940, Winston Churchill was appointed prime minister of Great Britain following Germany's invasion of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In 2013, the spire of One World Trade Center was completed, making it the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.