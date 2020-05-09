SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020
Today is the 130th day of 2020 and the 52nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first presidential proclamation calling for a national Mother's Day holiday.
In 1974, the U.S. House of Representatives opened impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.
In 2001, 126 soccer fans died in a stampede at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Brown (1800-1859), abolitionist; J.M. Barrie (1860-1937), author/playwright; Howard Carter (1874-1939), archaeologist; Mike Wallace (1918-2012), journalist; James L. Brooks (1940- ), director/producer; Candice Bergen (1946- ), actress; Billy Joel (1949- ), singer-songwriter/pianist; Tony Gwynn (1960-2014), baseball player; Rosario Dawson (1979- ), actress; Prince Fielder (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: When Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow described network TV programming as a "vast wasteland" during a speech on this day in 1961, the top-rated shows in the United States were "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train" and "Have Gun Will Travel."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, the Chicago White Sox finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in a 25-inning game that had been suspended from the day before. It was the longest timed game in Major League Baseball history to date, at 8 hours and 6 minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The life of every man is a diary in which he means to write one story, and writes another; and his humblest hour is when he compares the volume as it is with what he vowed to make it." -- J.M. Barrie, "The Little Minister"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 27 -- current member nations in the European Union. Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are candidates for membership.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 7) and last quarter moon (May 14).
SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020
Today is the 131st day of 2020 and the 53rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1837, after months of economic downturn, several New York banks refused to convert paper currency to gold or silver, setting off the Panic of 1837.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, in ceremonies marking the symbolic completion of the U.S. transcontinental railroad.
In 1940, Winston Churchill was appointed prime minister of Great Britain following Germany's invasion of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In 2013, the spire of One World Trade Center was completed, making it the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Wilkes Booth (1838-1865), actor/assassin; Fred Astaire (1899-1987), singer/dancer/actor; David O. Selznick (1902-1965), film producer; T. Berry Brazelton (1918-2018), pediatrician/author; Pat Summerall (1930-2013), football player/broadcaster; Donovan (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Bono (1960- ), singer-songwriter; Linda Evangelista, (1965- ), supermodel; Kenan Thompson (1978- ), actor; Odette Annable (1985- ), actress; Salvador Perez (1990- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: When Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's government fell in 1940, King George VI himself summoned Winston Churchill to Buckingham Palace and asked him to form a government.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins scored the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime to give Boston the Stanley Cup title over the St. Louis Blues.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You know, I used to think the future was solid or fixed, something you inherited like an old building that you move into when the previous generation moves out or gets chased out. But it's not. The future is not fixed, it's fluid." -- Bono
TODAY'S NUMBER: 140,000 -- miles of freight railroad track currently in operation in the United States.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 7) and last quarter moon (May 14).
